FMPD arrest 25-year-old after vehicle shooting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old after responding to a vehicle shooting.

Ismael Torres was arrested on Tuesday morning when Fort Myers Police Department deputies responded to the area of Louise Avenue in regard to a vehicle shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victims who said they were leaving a traffic accident in Lehigh Acers when a Ford F250 began pushing the victim's car in an attempt to drive them off the road.

The occupants in the F250 then began to fire shots from a gun into the back of the victim's vehicle.

The victims then called law enforcement and drove until they were stopped by FMPD.

FMPD deputies made contact with Torres and another suspect and took them into custody.

