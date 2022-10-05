FMPD and National Guard team up to serve the community

FORT MYERS, FLa. — The United States National Guard out of Cocoa Beach, Florida partnered with the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) to drop off supplies to underserved communities.

With a truck filled with supplies to give to the community in need, FMPD invited Fox 4's Briana Brownlee to ride along as they distributed water, ice and meal kits.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

“It does have a huge effect on us, because this is our state, and this is our community,” said Second Lieutenant Jordan Dalrympley.

He said this is difficult for his unit because many of them are from the area, however...

“We have a priority, which is taking care of our communities, so we put that first and we keep our emotions behind,” Second Lit. Dalrympley said.

The unit's pod site is located at the Fleamasters on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, but they also do delivery service in the community.

“We are making sure when they get to a community like this one, we go around the neighborhood and inform the neighbors and the community members that there is food, water and ice available,” said Fort Myers Police Detective Johnathan Garcia. “We’re here for the community, we are here to protect and serve.”

If you are in need of supplies, the pod is located at 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916.

