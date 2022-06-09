Florida Southwestern volleyball player transfers to Radford University

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fiona Baker, a former setter for Florida Southwestern’s volleyball team, signed a national letter of intent to play at Radford University for her final two seasons.

Baker played in all 59 games during the past two seasons. She is the school’s all-time leader in assists - with 1,631. During her time at FSW, the team had a 45-14 overall record and a perfect 24-0 record in conference play.

At Radford University, Baker will join a team that’s currently rebuilding. Their overall record last season was 6-22.

As a freshman, Baker was a selection for 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-State. She helped the team win two straight Suncoast Conference Championships.