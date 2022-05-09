Florida Southwestern looking for national title repeat

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 22-game win streak, plus, last years national title fresh on their minds.

And once again, the team finds themselves just around the corner from another championship run.

"We went through conference undefeated," said head coach Robert Lamurri. "They stepped on the field and they were all business. The pitchers attacked the batters and the batter attacked the pitchers."

The buccaneers went into their regional tournament with the #1 national ranking.

And they know how special that is, especially, at the junior college level.

"It's tough for a junior college team to come back and at least be in the top three after you win a national championship," said Lamurri. "Because you lose so many players every year."

The goal is a repeat.

But FSW isn’t going into it with an all or nothing attitude.

“It’s not going to be a disappointment if you don’t win, but it is an expectation," said Lamurri. "They expect nothing less. You’ve got to want to win and expect to win before you can win.”

But as always, it’s a long playoff process to get back to the title game.

But these Buccaneers, are looking forward to hanging up that back to back banner.

“Your goal is to win a national championship," said Lamurri. "Unfortunately out of 300 teams, only one gets to finish with a win. So, the good thing is that I think we put ourselves in potion to be there.”