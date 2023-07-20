Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Florida Representatives home becomes active crime scene

img_1560.jpeg
WFTX
img_1560.jpeg
img_1562.jpeg
img_1561.jpeg
Bullet.jpeg
Bullet Hole.jpeg
Roach Bullet Hole.jpeg
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 12:40:38-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The home of a Florida Representative, Spencer Roach, in North Fort Myers is now an active crime scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says crime scene tape is surrounding the home and investigators are looking at a hole in a window.

Roach Bullet Hole.jpeg

Representative Roach believes it is a bullet hole in his window. He located the hole in a window of the children's playroom and immediately called the authorities.

Bullet Hole.jpeg

LCSO has not located a shell casing at this time and is continuing to investigate.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you the latest and up-to-date information.

Bullet.jpeg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!