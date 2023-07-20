Florida Representatives home becomes active crime scene

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The home of a Florida Representative, Spencer Roach, in North Fort Myers is now an active crime scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says crime scene tape is surrounding the home and investigators are looking at a hole in a window.

Representative Roach believes it is a bullet hole in his window. He located the hole in a window of the children's playroom and immediately called the authorities.

LCSO has not located a shell casing at this time and is continuing to investigate.

