LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning on March 6, 2023, Florida Power and Light company will begin installing underground power lines in the Times Square area of Fort Myers beach.

The work is expected to take approximately one week.

Areas of the beach may be blocked off for safety reasons while the crew's work is taking place.

Pedestrians are being asked to proceed with caution when traveling through the area.

For any additional information contact FPL at 561-694-4442.