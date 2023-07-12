Florida inflation on grocery prices causes hardship in Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Housing costs, grocery and gas prices are steadily rising, and Florida is now being called the "Inflation Hotspot" of the United States.

Certain parts of of Southwest Florida are facing it more than others, including non-profits who serve these communities.

"So you’ve got an increase in need and an increase in costs. It puts a lot of pressure on small non-profits," said Stefanie Ink-Edwards, CEO of Community Cooperative.

The increase in grocery prices has taken a toll on the organizations ability to serve Southwest Florida families in need.

"We start seeing an increase, a significant increase to be honest, in clients and individuals who are looking for support, and who have never relied or needed our services before," said Ink-Edwards. "On the other side of things, it’s very costly for us to go out and buy food and supplies to keep up with all of our programs."

The inflation is affecting all socioeconomic groups and the current hardships are something many can relate to.

“So many families are feeling that pinch, especially at the grocery store and that’s a great place where Community Cooperative can come in and help with those groceries," said Ink-Edwards.

Community Cooperative relies on donations and a generous community.

"There’s a lot of people who will think twice about donating to an organization versus keeping the dollar for themselves and their families and what they need, so it can be a really scary time for us," said Ink-Edwards.

According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, food prices have increased 6.7% throughout the last year and Florida residents are feeling that pinch.

“I don’t think it’s legislative at all… I just think it’s the cost of materials of gas to transport these materials, that has a lot to do with it," said Don Cooley, a Cape Coral resident.

Others disagree.

“Administrative changes at the highest level have caused all these problems," said William Hammond, another resident.

No matter the cause, it is affecting all consumers daily lives. For now, people in Southwest Florida will continue to budget and find ways to navigate increasing inflation.