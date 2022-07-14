Florida Highway Patrol responds to fatal crash on Bayshore Rd

NORTH FORT MYER, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at the location of Bayshore Rd on State Road 78 Wednesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, vehicle 1, an SUV, was heading east on SR 78 as vehicle 2, a pickup truck, was parked on the eastbound lanes of Bayshore Rd.

FHP says that as the 78-year-old male driver of vehicle 2 was standing outside his car, vehicle 1 hit the back of vehicle 2 and the driver.

The driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries where he had passed.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.