Florida Highway Patrol responded to a series of hit-and-run crashes

WFTX Digital
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 06, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This morning the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a series of hit-and-run crashes.

The first incident occurred on McGregor Boulevard when a white Chevrolet pickup truck was involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash and fled the scene.

After the collision, the Chevrolet hit two more vehicles in the areas of Gladiolus Drive and eastbound on Daniels Parkway.

After the third crash, the Chevrolet tried to flee the scene again.

A witness stopped to assist with the crash and the driver of the Chevrolet exited the truck and stole the witness's vehicle and began to flee the scene.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

