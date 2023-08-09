Florida Highway Patrol looks for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian dies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking for a driver after they fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

FHP says the car was driving on Palm Beach Boulevard approaching Balboa Avenue when the vehicle collided with the pedestrian trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian had critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

According to FHP, The driver fled the scene in the hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.