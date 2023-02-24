Watch Now
Florida Highway Patrol investigating hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard

Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 24, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard Friday morning.

According to FHP, the driver was traveling west on Palm Beach Blvd. around 7:20 a.m., approaching Miramar Road.

The pedestrian was walking east in the crosswalk at the intersection of Palm Beach and Miramar.

The driver traveled through the intersection and collided with the pedestrian. The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said the vehicle involved was a silver Chevrolet Impala, pictured above, with tinted windows and a missing right rear hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP or Crimestoppers.

