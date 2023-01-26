Florida Highway Patrol arrests two Fort Myers residents for reckless driving

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol Trooper has arrested two Fort Myers residents for Reckless driving.

On Jan. 20th the FHPT found a vehicle traveling up to 123 miles per hour on State Road 82 in the area of 40th Street. The driver has been identified as Ricardo Domingo Pascual, and was placed under arrest and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Only two days later the Highway patrol found another vehicle traveling at the speed of 91 miles per hour on State Road 82 in the area of Sunshine Boulevard.

While the trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle the driver drove into a ditch and fled on foot. On Jan. 24th Troopers located and identified the driver as Joshua Anthony Robles, placed him under arrest, and booked him into the Lee County Jail.

Both Drivers are facing Reckless Driving while Racing on Highways, driving with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of a crash. The Florida Highway Patrol wants to remind all motorists to abide by speed limits, and reckless driving and racing are both arrestable offenses, are extremely dangerous.