Florida Highway Patrol arrests 18-year-old for DUI, Reckless Driving, & Durg Possession

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stopped a reckless driver on I-75 after they accelerated to speeds higher than 123 miles per hour (MPH).

On Wednesday, FHP spotted a Ford Mustang traveling northbound on I-75 traveling at high speeds.

As FHP attempted to make a stop the driver, identified as Roddani Clavijo, turned the car's headlights off and repeatedly kept accelerating.

Clavijo exited I-75 and continued to flee east on Daniels Parkway, nearly colliding with several vehicles.

FHP says the trooper was able to stop Clavijo, at which point he continued to be uncooperative.

According to FHP, they found a half-empty bottle of Crown Royal Peach Whiskey, over 20 grams of marijuana, and a loaded Ruger LCP firearm inside the vehicle.

Clavijo was placed under arrest without further incident and booked into the Lee County Jail for the following charges:

