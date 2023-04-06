Watch Now
Florida Gulf Coast University students react to state-wide ban of TikTok on campus

Fox 4
A student at Florida Gulf Coast University tries to access TikTok on-campus wifi after the statewide ban.
TikTok ban on college campuses
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 14:24:05-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Board of Governors has banned Tiktok and other "unsafe" applications that pose state and national cybersecurity concerns across all Florida Universities.

The Board approved an emergency amendment to Regulation 3.0075 [flbog.edu] that prevents university-owned networks and devices from being able to access websites and social media platforms that pose state and national cybersecurity concerns on March 29th.

The amendment went into effect on Tuesday, and Florida Gulf Coast University students weighed in on the board's decision.

“I mean I just think it's kind of dumb,” said one student.

“ I was actually a little surprised, ya it was a little random,” said another student on their way to class.

“I mean to be honest it's not really a big deal, most people can kind of get around it," claimed one student.

How it works is, all university-owned devices, including technology rentals, will be blocked from accessing TikTok and other certain apps.

The banned websites and apps will also not be able to be accessed via university Wi-Fi.

Here is a list of all the banned apps:

  • Kaspersky
  • VKontakte
  • Tencent QQ 
  • TikTok
  • WeChat
