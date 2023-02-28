Florida Gulf Coast University partners with Amazon on pre-paid tuition program

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amazon is announcing that it has selected Florida Gulf Coast University as a career choice program partner in providing pre-paid tuition to amazon employees.

After 90 days of employment, Amazon team members can gain access to prepaid degrees and educational programs at FGCU.

Career Choice is currently helping more than 100,000 employees learn skills for career success.

Once employees complete the program, they have the opportunity to pursue their careers within Amazon or elsewhere with no obligation of paying back funds.

The partnership between Amazon and FGCU now gives more than 1,000 employees in Southwest Florida the opportunity to learn locally.