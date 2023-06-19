Florida Gulf Coast University celebrates Juneteenth with open discussion panel

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) joined in on the Juneteenth celebrations. Although the university did not get the day off to observe the national holiday, it didn't stop laughs from filling the classroom.

The panel was made up of FGCU staff and allowed the public to ask questions and share their own experiences about being a Black American.

Dr. David Thomas, professor of Forensic Studies, still feels there is work to be done.

"Our history is real, and I think that upon that acknowledgment, what happens is we learn that we’re more alike than we are different," said Dr. Thomas. "Therefore it’s time for us to get together and move forward."

Many conversations about Black History and how to be an ally brought the room together. However, even with the light-hearted conversations, it did not steer away from the serious issues Black Americans face today.

"Absolutely, you can speak up about ally-ship; how to be better; and stand with us on the forefront, but please don’t speak on behalf of me because you don’t know my struggles," said Andrea Toles, student assistant of the Multicultural Leadership and Development Center at FGCU.

In Florida, Juneteenth is a day of observance and not a Holiday, which is why some places are closed. Since FGCU is a government entity, it remains open on Juneteenth and like Holidays.