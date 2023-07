ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades will be auctioning off jerseys worn by players during the 2023 Kelly Cup finals.

The auction will be virtual via the DASH Auction App, which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It begins at noon this Monday, July 24, and runs through August 4.

Winners will be contacted for pickup information at the end of the auction.

