LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will be clearing ditches and picking up debris in parts of the Cape Coral Canal.

Crews will start clearing debris eastbound on Veteran's Parkway to Sandoval Parkway from Monday to Thursday.

FDOT says crews will be cleaning debris westbound from 3015 Southwest Pine Island Road to Burnt Store Road from August 21- 25.

FDOT says residents should expect traffic delays during this time.