Florida awaits state Supreme Court's abortion ban decision

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is expected to give an opinion on abortion access, from challenges after Republicans passed and governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning most abortions after six weeks.

Melanie Andrade Williams, legislative manager for Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates says,"The six week ban would go into effect once a decision [saying 15 weeks is constitutional] comes out."

The state's Supreme Court has seven justices, all appointed under Republican governors. The six-week ban will take effect only if the current 15 week ban is kept. There are exceptions to any ban adopted in the state, including abortions for rape or incest cases — something Gov. DeSantis says is reasonable.

Andrade Williams says Florida is among the top 10 states in the US, with high maternal mortality rates.

"When it comes to carrying your pregnancy to term, especially for a Black woman, it can be much more risky to our safety and to our lives. We're three times more likely to die during child birth," Andrade Williams said.

According to the CDC, Black women experience maternal mortality at a rate two and a half times higher than women of other races.

Multiple studies have shown a connection between states with early-term abortion bans and higher rates of maternal mortality.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Lynda Bell, president of Florida Right to Life, stated the six-week bill quote, "Provides over $25 million in support for women and girls in an unexpected pregnancy."

The Florida Supreme Court is not providing an exact date for a decision, now more than a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This change gives state courts more latitude on what is legal in each state.