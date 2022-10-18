Watch Now
Flat tire on plane 7 hours ago shuts down entire airport

Passengers on flight from Newark were bussed to terminal
Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 18, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE (8/18/22): The RSW Airport has been closed until further notice because of the blow tire on United flight 2274. We are working to find out why the incident from 7 hours ago has disrupted operations enough to shut the entire airport down.

Original reporting continues below.

Lee County Port Authority says United flight 2274 from Newark had a blown tire upon landing at RSW.

Passengers were bussed to the terminal and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson says the plane will be moved to a taxiway and safety checks conducted so the runway can reopen.

All 154 passengers and 6 crew members are safe and not hurt.

No word on how many planes are delayed or will be diverted.

