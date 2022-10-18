Flat tire on plane 7 hours ago shuts down entire airport

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE (8/18/22): The RSW Airport has been closed until further notice because of the blow tire on United flight 2274. We are working to find out why the incident from 7 hours ago has disrupted operations enough to shut the entire airport down.

RSW is closed due to an incident with a United aircraft. UA takes the lead on moving the aircraft and RSW is doing everything we can to assist them. Once the plane is moved, we can resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience that everyone has gone through today. — SWFL Int'l Airport (@RSWAirport) October 18, 2022

Original reporting continues below.

Lee County Port Authority says United flight 2274 from Newark had a blown tire upon landing at RSW.

Passengers were bussed to the terminal and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson says the plane will be moved to a taxiway and safety checks conducted so the runway can reopen.

All 154 passengers and 6 crew members are safe and not hurt.

No word on how many planes are delayed or will be diverted.

