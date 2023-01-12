FK Your Diet helping community after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — People on Fort Myers Beach are getting a hot meal, some love, and encouragement from a local restaurant.

Thursday morning FK Your Diet was at Beach Baptist Church feeding people for free. They expect to feed more than a thousand people today. On the menu: French toast and sausage. They'll also be providing lunch until about 1pm.

If you're not familiar with FK Your Diet's mission, it's to help foster kids in our community, but since Hurricane Ian the owners, Doug Miller and Amy Eldridge, have pivoted to also help storm victims.

The name might catch your attention but the people behind it are truly exceptional.

Owner Doug Miller, was a foster kid and he puts his heart and soul into the food served at his restaurants. His partner, Amy, is right by his side and together the money they make at their restaurants goes back into the SWFL community.

Today, thanks to generous viewers and staff at Fox 4 and Scripps stations across the country, Morning Anchor Amy Wegmann ,was able to present Fk Your Diet with a check for $10,000.

The money was raised through the Scripps Howard Fund which is the philanthropic arm of Fox 4's parent company. Already they've donated more than $250,000 to organizations across SWFL working to help Hurricane Ian victims.

Thank you to all of volunteers at to the amazing people making a difference in our community!

