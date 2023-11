LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are dead after a fiery crash on U.S. 41 late Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says an SUV was in the process of turning left onto Williams Road when a motorcycle approached the intersection and collided with the right side of the car.

FHP says after the collision both vehicles erupted in flames.

FHP has made positive IDs on both drivers, but an investigation remains ongoing for the three passengers.