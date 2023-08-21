Five arrested after attempted burglary

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) has arrested five individuals after an attempted burglary.

On Sunday, CCPD officers responded to 1012 SE 5th Terece, in response to a burglary in progress.

The reporting party called the police to report he saw multiple subjects walking around his property, attempting to break into his residence.

The reporting party then reported that they entered his residence.

Officers arrived on the scene and quickly located multiple subjects in the house identified as the following:



Shuree Ann Mariscal

Abraham Isaac Rivera

Alexis Eve Clark

Astrid Gabriela Cruz Blandin

Zalexyia Sturgeon

CCPD

According to CCPD Mariscal stated she was at the house to check on it for a friend and had a key.

The reporting party stated he did not give anyone a key and did not know any of the individuals that entered his residence.

Surveillance footage shows the identified individuals walking around the property, checking doors and windows.

CCPD says the footage then shows Mariscal tampering with a lock box containing the key.

Mariscal unlocks the front door and illegally enters the home with Rivera, Clark, Blandin, and Sturgeon.

Officers also found two purses inside containing a burnt glass pipe, a bag containing cocaine, a bag containing methamphetamine, small clear baggies, and a scale.

According to CCPD, the investigation revealed that all subjects entered the home with their belongings, no one that entered the home had permission to be there, and both Mariscal and Sturgeon were found with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

All subjects were arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.