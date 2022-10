FORT MYERS, Fla. — Units from San Carlos Park, South Trail and Estero fire rescue responded to a fire at the Spectra Apartment Complex in Fort Myes around 2:55 p.m. today.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and sprinklers in the building were able to extinguish the flames.

Responders rescued three dogs and two cats from the unit, who were cared for by Lee County Domestic Animal Services.