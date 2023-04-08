First annual Red Grouper Bash benefits Fort Myers Beach recovery

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The first annual Red Grouper Bash at Moss Marina began bright and early Saturday morning.

Teams checked in at 5:30 a.m. near the Sanibel Lighthouse Pier. Shotgun start time was 6:30 a.m. with all participants back by 3:30 p.m.

The tournament, hosted by Off Duty Lifestyle, welcomed participants of all types, from bay boats to larger boats. Guests also enjoyed food, drinks, raffles and music.

Prizes will be given for first, second and third place, based on the weight of groupers caught.

Proceeds will be donated to The Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club to help rebuild the community impacted by Hurricane Ian.