LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District visited Open Doors Preschool to talk about staying safe this holiday weekend.

The children got to look inside the firetruck and see a fully-dressed firefighter before their eyes.

The firefighters spoke to the children about home fire prevention and dialing 911.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said in a Facebook post that there were definitely a few future firefighters in the group of children.