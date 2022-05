LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control District responded to a fire in the restrooms of Veterans Park Saturday morning.

Lehigh Ares Fire Control District Twitter page

According to a Tweet from Lehigh Acres FD, the fire was in one of the sinks and smoke filled the adjacent storage rooms.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator with the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives are working together to investigate the cause of the fire.