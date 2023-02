SANIBEL, Fla. — Firefighters were called out to Jerry's Foods at 1700 Periwinkle Way around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to the Sanibel Fire Rescue District, the fire was located and quickly put out.

Firefighters say the cause is unknown at this time.

It is under investigation.

A store manager confirms the store is open for business as usual following the fire.