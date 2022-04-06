Firefighters called to Oasis Grand apartment complex

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least ten emergency units are on the scene of a reported structure fire at the Oasis Grand apartment complex in Fort Myers.

The call went out at 7:00 a.m.; a call for backup was made about 15 minutes later.

Video provided to Fox 4 shows residents evacuated watching fire engines arrive in front of the building, but no flames were visible.

RAW: Firefighters at Oasis Grand

An employee at the complex said they believed the fire originated in a trash chute.

An investigation is ongoing.