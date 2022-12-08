Firefighters battle debris fire along Summerlin Rd. close to Lexington Middle School

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Iona McGregor Fire Department was called out to an outside debris fire at 16345 Summerlin Road at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters say it is under control.

It started at the county-run hurricane debris site that is close to a school.

This is just south of Lexington Middle School and the Wa-Ke Hatchee Park and Recreation Center.

There is no impact on Lexington Middle School operations.

Fire crews will be out there for the next few days with the cleanup.

No word on what sparked the fire.