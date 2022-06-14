Fort Myers firefighters respond to home fire where they woke a person up

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Fire Department responded to Canal Street and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in reference to a structure fire on Highland Avenue where firefighters woke a person up.

Around 4:21 Monday afternoon, firefighters attempted to alert victims that were possibly trapped inside the home.

According to FMPD, a person then walked out of the home after being awoken by a firefighter's alert.

As firefighters searched for any more possible trapped victims, crews performed an extensive fire attack.

The smoke and fire bursting out of the home were under control in 15 minutes and no one was reported hurt.

The cause fire is currently under investigation.