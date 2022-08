FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a single home at the location of 1446 Medoc Lane in the Whiskey Creek neighborhood.

Iona McGregor says that South Trail Fire, Lee EMS, and Florida Power on Light responded to the fire around 4:38 PM.

Officials say they believe the fire was started by a lightning strike.

According to Iona McGregor Fire, the fire is out now and no one was hurt but it was said to be " a pretty significant fire".