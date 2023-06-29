Fire Marshal: String of Centennial Park fires are arson

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department confirmed a dump truck fire in Centennial Park Thursday was the latest in a string of arson crimes in the area.

Fire Marshal Rick Reynolds said the fires have all been started overnight or in the early morning.

Just a few days earlier, a pontoon boat was set on fire in the park, just in front of the Caloosahatchee and before that, a porta potty.

FMFD has responded to five separate fires in the last few weeks. While no one is in custody at this time, Reynolds said they believe the incidents are all connected.

“That’s pretty crazy that someone would do something like this," said resident Sonny Baptiste.

Baptiste comes to Centennial Park every week to relax and enjoy the views. He was shocked to hear about the incidents Thursday.

“This is a place for everyone comes to be relaxed have a good time like I did," he said. "This is not the place for someone to do something like this.”

“We know they are arson in nature," Marshal Reynolds told Fox 4. "We don’t have all the information yet for what materials were used to set the fires, but we do know they were arson.”

Reynolds said FMFD is developing leads and suspects with the state and Fort Myers Police Department. He also said it's not clear whether the attacks are coming from one or multiple people.

FMFD is asking residents to be aware of the incidents and contact them if they witness anything suspicious.