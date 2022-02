BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Multiple fire crews were called to a home on the 26100 block of Pueblo Bonito Blvd. Tuesday morning.

The fire happened before 6 a.m. and flames were knocked out by 7 a.m.

The extent of the damage is not known. There were no injuries reported; investigators at the scene said the duplex was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The state fire marshal's office is on scene. A cause has yet to be determined.