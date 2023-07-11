Fire impacts four homes at apartment complex

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department (FMFD) says crews helped put out a fire at the Broadway Apartment complex.

FMFD says there was an aggressive fire on the 2nd floor of the complex. Authorities said the fire extended to the attic space and the next apartment unit.

The first flood apartment suffered water damage making 4 apartments unhabitable.

FMFD said one person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The fire is still being investigated but currently is deemed undetermined.