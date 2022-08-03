Fire guts RV, SUV at Pine Manor home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — South Trail, Iona-McGregor and Fort Myers fire departments teamed together to protect a home where a parked RV and SUV were found engulfed in flames Tuesday night.

A call for assistance was made for a home in the Pine Manor community. According to South Trail's account of the incident, the motor home and SUV were fully-involved. Flames were threatening the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the home only suffered minor exterior damage.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation by the South Trail fire marshal.