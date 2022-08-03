Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fire guts RV, SUV at Pine Manor home

rvfire3.jpeg
South Trail Fire | Facebook
rvfire3.jpeg
rvfire1.jpeg
rvfire2.jpeg
rvfire4.jpeg
rvfire7.jpeg
rvfire6.jpeg
rvfire5.jpeg
rvfire9.jpeg
rvfire8.jpeg
Posted at 6:04 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 06:04:45-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — South Trail, Iona-McGregor and Fort Myers fire departments teamed together to protect a home where a parked RV and SUV were found engulfed in flames Tuesday night.

A call for assistance was made for a home in the Pine Manor community. According to South Trail's account of the incident, the motor home and SUV were fully-involved. Flames were threatening the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the home only suffered minor exterior damage.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation by the South Trail fire marshal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4