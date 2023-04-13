Fire engine hit while crews were helping patients in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District engine was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

It happened on Joel Boulevard while Engine 101 was parked on the road and the crew was attending to patients in front of their engine.

According to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the damage was substantial enough cause the aluminum welds to tear and left the driver's door sprung in an open position.

No one was hurt.

Engine 101 was struck by a vehicle last night while on scene at a vehicle crash on Joel Blvd. This incident reinforces how important it is to move over for emergency vehicles when they are parked on a scene.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/tWGhnIrZMQ — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) April 13, 2023

Firefighters are reminding people how important it is for safety to move over for all emergency vehicles.