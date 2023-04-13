Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fire engine hit while crews were helping patients in Lehigh Acres

Fire Engine Hit
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District
Fire Engine Hit
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 11:10:21-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District engine was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

It happened on Joel Boulevard while Engine 101 was parked on the road and the crew was attending to patients in front of their engine.

According to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the damage was substantial enough cause the aluminum welds to tear and left the driver's door sprung in an open position.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters are reminding people how important it is for safety to move over for all emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM