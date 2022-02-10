Fire destroys St. James City home

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — A home was destroyed after a morning fire in St. James City on Thursday.

Firefighters say it happened on Courtney Road around 4:50 a.m, when they arrived they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire.

Neighbors say she left the home around 1 a.m. to go visit family.

Firefighters say it was tough to battle since the closest fire hydrant was about one-half a mile away from the home.

No one was hurt.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

