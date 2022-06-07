Watch
Fire destroys Lehigh Acres home, prompts temporary evacuations

Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 07, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Monday night house fire caused neighboring homes to be temporarily evacuated for the residents' safety.

Lehigh Acres fire crews were called to a home on the 150 block of Partridge St. around 10 p.m. to find it completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished by 10:45 p.m., according to the department's tweets chronicling the incident.

One person was displaced due to the fire and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Earlier in the day, Lehigh Acres Fire Control posted a social media reminder about the importance of having smoke alarms in your home.

"Our Life Safety Division can provide smoke alarms to senior citizens, disabled persons, and those experiencing financial or other special hardships," they wrote. "These alarms are provided and installed free of charge. If you would like more information about this program, please contact our Life Safety Division at 239-303-5335."

The cause of the Partridge St. fire remains under investigation.

