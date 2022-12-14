Fire destroys home in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fire destroyed a home in the 6100 block of King Road in North Fort Myers on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have put out the fire and crews are still working on some hotspots.

The biggest concern is if someone was inside the home when the fire started.

We spoke with a firefighter with North Fort Myers Fire Rescue who tells us the house is a total loss.

The fire started around midnight this morning it was reported that two people were staying at the home.

Officials with North Fort Myers Fire Department say they have spoken to one of the men staying there and the second man has not been heard from at this time.

Investigators say the fire could have been started by a generator but the cause is still under investigation.

The Cape Coral Fire Department and Bayshore Fire were both called to help put out the fire.