FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m.

Fort Myers Fire Department along with Cedar Hammock, Bradenton, West Manatee, and Broward County responded.

They all worked through the night to contain the fire at the home.

The fire was difficult to put out due to the wind.

They were able to get the fire out Thursday morning around 4:00 a.m.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation.