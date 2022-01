CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a fire that took the home of a Cape Coral family at 1120 SE 34th Street Sunday.

The family of six lost everything in the fire aside from their pets.

They are accepting donations to help two girls and two boys ages four to fifteen years old.

You can drop off shoes or clothing at 2536 Shelby Parkway or you can donate here.

Veronica Contino

