Fire crews fighting 20 acre fire near Corkscrew Road in Lee County

LEE COUNTY — Fire crews are currently fighting a 20 acre fire on Corkscrew Road and Lazy D. Farm Road. The fire is 75% contained.

We spoke to the property owner Ruth Kendall and her husband, who said they noticed the fire Friday afternoon and called 911.

6:45pm Update on 20 acre Lee County Wildfire

They have 20 acres just south of Corkscrew Road. They knew about the controlled burn today but said they went to check and saw the flames.

Kendall said Fire Fighters brought out bull dozers to dig the trenches and make a fire break.

The property owner said he doesn't know the cause and doesn't know when they will get it under control, but the fire did burn all the way around his neighbors home.

Mr. Kendall said they have livestock and one of the reasons they reported it was because they didn't want the fence to burn down.

Mr. Kendall said he has several thousand feet of fence post he now has to replace because it burned down.

The Florida Fire service told FOX 4 they have multiple crews out there and they are using water drops in the area.

Location: Lee County, Corkscrew Rd and Lazy D Farms Rd.

Size Est: 20 Acres

Containment: 65%

Number of units on scene: 2 FFS Tractor-Plows, aircraft and local Fire Department.

Exercise caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/gBE04HjWIq — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) April 11, 2025

Our crews could see the Lee County Sheriff's Office Helicopter making water drops.

The dry and windy conditions were making it spread.