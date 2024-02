FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters battled flames and smoke for hours outside of Villas Wesleyan Church, about a mile south of Page Field.

Responders with South Trail Fire & Rescue got to the church, off Trailwinds Drive and east of U.S. 41, after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators say flames burned through the structure and the roof with heavy smoke and water damage to the inside.