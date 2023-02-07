Fifth-grade students design Florida license plates

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools has partnered with Kids Tag Art to give students the opportunity to design license plates.

The KTA gives fifth graders the chance to design license plates that can be purchased to help raise funds for teachers' classrooms. This year over two thousand designs were submitted from 39 different schools.

Since the start of the foundation in 2016 over $170,000 has been raised for art teachers and their classrooms. To purchase a plate visit

https://leetc.com/kids-tag-art/kids-tag-art-2023/.