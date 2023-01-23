FHP: Wrong-way driver hurt in U.S. 41 crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 on Monday morning.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. 41-Business and North Shore Avenue, near the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers just before 2:00 a.m.

FHP says the 43-year-old driver was driving the wrong way when he crashed into a pickup truck.

He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital and the driver of the pickup was not injured.

Investigators say the crash is under investigation for DUI, with charges pending.

