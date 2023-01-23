Watch Now
FHP: Wrong-way driver hurt in U.S. 41 crash

U.S. 41 just north of the Edison Bridge was shut down for several hours on Monday.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 23, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 on Monday morning.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. 41-Business and North Shore Avenue, near the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers just before 2:00 a.m.

U.S. 41 & North Shore Avenue, North Fort Myers (GOOGLE MAPS)

FHP says the 43-year-old driver was driving the wrong way when he crashed into a pickup truck.

He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital and the driver of the pickup was not injured.

Investigators say the crash is under investigation for DUI, with charges pending.

