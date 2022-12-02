Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

FHP warns drivers after metal box on I-75 causes crash

Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 10:41:25-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 in Lee County.

Troopers were called to the crash because a large metal box was obstructing the outside lane.

FHP is reminding drivers a vehicle may not be driven on any highway unless the vehicle is so constructed or loaded to prevent any of its load from dropping, shifting, leaking, blowing, or otherwise escaping.

No one was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM