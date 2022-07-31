FHP Trooper hospitalized after vehicle is hit on Cape Coral Bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a Trooper was called to a crash on Cape Coral Bridge and while investigating the crash is hit in the rear by another vehicle and hospitalized.

According to FHP, around 7 AM Sunday, FHP was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck when a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup truck crashed into the FHP Dodge Charger.

FHP says the person driving the Tundra was a 50-year-old man from Cape Coral. The driver of the truck, reportedly veered from the right lane to avoid traffic when he collided with the rear of the FHP charger. The force of the collision caused the FHP vehicle to hit the rear of a Hyundai from the previous crash investigation.

The driver of the Hyundai was already away from the scene.

Trooper was reported injured and sent to the hospital.