CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver after a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning in Cape Coral.

Troopers say it happened around 1:00 a.m. when they attempted to stop a reckless driver near the corner of Del Prado Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

FHP says the driver would not pull over and the person ran away from the area on foot and left the vehicle behind.

The single-vehicle crash is under investigation by FHP.