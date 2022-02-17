FHP: Man's two failed carjackings lead to arrest

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a New Port Richey man is facing several charges after attempting to carjack two separate drivers on Wednesday night.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol shows it happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the 234 Milepost in Hillsborough County.

Troopers arrested Dale Patrick Ferris after he tried to carjack a Cape Coral woman and a North Fort Myers man.

According to the arrest report, Ferris stopped his truck for an unknown reason on I-75 with no lights on. While stopped his truck was hit by a sports utility vehicle and Ferris reportedly walked into the path of the vehicle driven by a woman from Cape Coral. She stopped and witnesses say he allegedly climbed the hood of the vehicle holding a handgun.

Witnesses say while this was happening another driver along with another man attempted to stop Ferris. This allowed the woman to drive away.

Troopers say Ferris wasn’t done yet. This time a North Fort Myers truck driver pulled over and got out to help. Witnesses say Ferris then got into the semi-truck and attempted to drive away but failed.

Investigators say another driver stopped to help Ferris when he allegedly kicked both men in the face and chest.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, carjacking, improper exhibition of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

Troopers reported having recovered the handgun and several spent shell casings and noted bullet strikes on the roadway.

